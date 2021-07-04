Autonio Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.54 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $405,169.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Autonio has traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00135251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00166962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,527.14 or 1.00280150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,449,007 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

