AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,549.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,551.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

