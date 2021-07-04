Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,400 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 461,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AVNW opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.13. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

