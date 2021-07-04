Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 372.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,853 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.48% of Avis Budget Group worth $75,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

