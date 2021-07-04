Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,949 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

