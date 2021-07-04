Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 41,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72. Aware has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.52.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWRE. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aware by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 340,455 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aware by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aware by 53,664.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aware by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.