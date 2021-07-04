Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 41,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72. Aware has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.52.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.18%.
Aware Company Profile
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
