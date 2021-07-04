Axe Market Capitalization Reaches $208,427.20 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $208,427.20 and $84,312.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars.

