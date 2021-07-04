Azuki 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $152,804.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Azuki has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $152,804.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

