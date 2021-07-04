Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,322 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 185,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.26% of Azure Power Global worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

AZRE opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Azure Power Global Limited has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZRE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

