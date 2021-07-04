Badger DAO (BADGER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.28 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $96.55 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $9.93 or 0.00027849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00054942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.45 or 0.00803430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.64 or 0.08093600 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,723,880 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.