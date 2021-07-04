Banano Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $190,953.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001982 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045456 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,566 coins and its circulating supply is 1,303,600,320 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

