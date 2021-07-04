Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,438,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222,504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Banco Santander worth $59,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banco Santander by 457.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,332,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

