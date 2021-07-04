Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after acquiring an additional 388,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.49 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

