Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after acquiring an additional 581,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,265,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of M stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

