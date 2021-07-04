Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.71.

