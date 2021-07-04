Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.86 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

LANC opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $151.42 and a 1 year high of $198.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

