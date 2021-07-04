Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 41,356 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,356 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.47.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.