Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,640 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

