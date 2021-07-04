Bank of Montreal Can Sells 52,483 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of ORBCOMM worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $895.40 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORBC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

