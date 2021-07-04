Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 121,248 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $39,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,442,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $104.99 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $110.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.