Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,148,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 408,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.74% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $36,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 1,016,177 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,475,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,387,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 247,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

HLX opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 3.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

