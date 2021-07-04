Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $36,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,987,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of JBGS opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

