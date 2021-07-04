Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $36,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,004,000 after buying an additional 67,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $148.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.77. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,530 shares of company stock worth $2,553,355. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.