Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $39,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 797,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,545,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

