Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of BWX Technologies worth $37,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,492,000 after acquiring an additional 90,637 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $635,631. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWXT opened at $58.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

