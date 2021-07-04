Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of iRhythm Technologies worth $36,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $91,506,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,555 shares during the period.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.47.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

