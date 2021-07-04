Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Onto Innovation worth $36,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,982,000 after acquiring an additional 288,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 482,536 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 62.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.23. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.38.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $3,402,255.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,817 shares of company stock worth $10,752,744. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.