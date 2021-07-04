Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.62 Million Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.38% of Mimecast worth $35,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after buying an additional 513,322 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after buying an additional 156,369 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Mimecast by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 118.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.12. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,531,142 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

