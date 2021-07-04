Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $36.52 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Watts Water Technologies worth $36,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 297,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,344,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.19 and a 12 month high of $147.82.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.