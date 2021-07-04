Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $39.21 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.78% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $39,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of BDN opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.