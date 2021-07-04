Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.72% of Central Pacific Financial worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $730.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

CPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

