Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.53% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $35,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.