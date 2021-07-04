Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 108,460 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 897,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.95% of NETGEAR worth $36,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 93.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 13.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 335.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $224,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,877.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,705 shares of company stock worth $2,898,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

