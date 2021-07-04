Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,203 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Energizer worth $35,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 46,811 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Energizer by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 102.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39,701 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE ENR opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

