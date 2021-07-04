Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 73,480 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.70% of Healthcare Services Group worth $35,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $24,467,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,843.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 326,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,014.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 216,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 47,963.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 122,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $31.60 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

