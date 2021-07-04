Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.34% of Brady worth $37,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brady by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brady by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:BRC opened at $55.49 on Friday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

