Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Badger Meter worth $37,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.34.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

