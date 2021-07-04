Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bankinter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

