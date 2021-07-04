Bao Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $542,820.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $17.47 million and approximately $542,820.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00135595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00167345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.60 or 1.00046385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002925 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

