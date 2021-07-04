Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 236.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

