Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,632 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

