Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 533.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,698 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kura Oncology worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

