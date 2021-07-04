Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Novanta worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Novanta by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVT stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

