Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 608.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,454 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dynavax Technologies worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 79,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

