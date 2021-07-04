Barclays PLC Buys 39,491 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.