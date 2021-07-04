Barclays PLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after buying an additional 158,263 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after buying an additional 339,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after buying an additional 303,321 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.