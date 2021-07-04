Barclays PLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of WesBanco worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.40 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.