Barclays PLC Invests $3.75 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

EFG opened at $107.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

