Barclays PLC Purchases 91,611 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,611 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Momo worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,610,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Momo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 31,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

