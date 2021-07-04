BASIC (BASIC) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, BASIC has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $21.39 million and approximately $323,080.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00738533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.24 or 0.07563914 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.